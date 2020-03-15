Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Lawrence Lee Lynch was born on September 25, 1951 in the logging town of Forks, WA. Lawrence, aka Larry, was the middle child of 3 kids born to Willis and Katie Lynch. Through a series of moves, Larry and his family ended up in Yakima, WA, where they lived for 3 years. At age 10, Larry moved to Spokane, WA, where he resided for 8 years, attending a private school for kids with special needs. At age 21, Larry got a job working for Firland Foundation, a subcontractor of Boeing, where he worked for 30 years. During this time, Larry lived in Kent, WA with his caregivers Joe and Abby. In 2011, we moved Larry back to Yakima, WA where for the first time in his life he was able to live independently in his own apartment. This was probably one of Larry’s proudest accomplishments. Larry lived in Yakima until his unexpected passing from a heart attack on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12:04 pm.
Larry lived a full and eventful life. In his younger years Larry participated in Boy Scouts and was a three-sport athlete, competing in basketball, track, and swimming. As an adult, Larry was an avid traveler. He was able to go to Hawaii numerous times, attend a Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Ca. between the Washington Huskies and Michigan Wolverines, and was even able to go on an Alaskan cruise. Larry was also an exceptional athlete in Special Olympics, where he was known as “Larry the Legend.”
More than anything else, Larry loved hanging out with his friend and family. He never missed a family event and relished any chance he got to visit relatives, especially his cousins in Iowa. Larry lived each day as if it was his last. He was always upbeat and positive, unless his Seahawks or Huskies were losing. With Larry, a stranger was just a friend he hadn’t made yet. Larry, you will be truly missed. We take solace knowing you are up in heaven, terrorizing referees and driving your 18-wheeler on those four-lane streets of gold. Larry is survived by his sister Pattie Jonson.
A service will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at 6:30 pm at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home.
