Lawrence (Larry) Walter Paul West passed away peacefully at Cottage in the Meadow on May 11, 2021 in Yakima, Washington and is now in the loving arms of his Heavenly Father.
He was born in Loveland, CO to Paul and Marie West on July 2, 1936. Larry spent his early years in Dillon and Boulder, CO. In 1959, he graduated from Humboldt State College. After college he joined the Marine Corps and was sent to Naval Aviation School. Larry was very proud to be a Marine and his time in the service provided him a lifetime of friendships and memories. Semper Fi!
Larry’s passion was flying. In 1964, he joined the commercial ranks flying for West Coast airlines and survived 5 mergers (West Coast-AirWest-Hughes AirWest-Republic-Northwest) by the time he hung up his wings and retired in 1993 from Northwest Airlines.
After retirement, he was active in the community by serving on the board of, and was chair of, both the Yakima County Planning Commission and Comprehensive Mental Health Association. He served as Air Boss of the Yakima Air Fair for many years. Larry also enjoyed flying small aircraft, skiing, and fishing, and never met an animal he didn’t like.
He is survived by Carol West his loving wife of 50 years, his son Paul (Mary), daughter Crystal (Bobbie), stepdaughter Lori (Duane), stepson Steve (Stephanie) and stepson Dale (Laurie), 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and his sister Ann Stewart.
Due to Covid restrictions, a small group of family and friends will be holding a private memorial.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to TrailSeekers of Central Washington or our local VFW.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In