Lawrence (“Larry”) Robert Ausink died peacefully in his home on February 7, 2020 at the age of 70.
He was born on July 21, 1949 in Yakima, WA to John R. (“Bob”) Ausink and Esda M. Ausink (Wheat), an event he claims to have a detailed memory of, and upon release from St. Elizabeth’s hospital, he claimed to have actually walked home, despite the unseasonable July snowfall.
A lifelong resident of the Yakima Valley, Larry grew up on the family farm in Moxee with his two younger siblings, Cindy and Don. From a young age Larry helped in the day-to-day farm operations.
He graduated from East Valley High School with the class of 1967. He enjoyed playing basketball for the Red Devils (being called the best 6th man), and played trumpet in the school band, once performing alongside jazz legend and band leader of Johnny Carson’s The Tonight Show, Doc Severinsen. Following high school, he attended Yakima Valley Community College and Central Washington University where he received a degree in Business Administration.
Larry and Agnes Bosco were married in 1974 and had two sons, John L. Ausink and Timothy J. Ausink.
Larry married Stormy Miller in 1993. They were inseparable for nearly 27 years. Together they enjoyed discovering the state of Washington, since Stormy came from California. Larry never got tired of showing Stormy sights she had never seen and especially showing her the East Valley area where he had grown up.
Larry found working in the legal profession to be greatly satisfying and worked as a paralegal for the law firm Velikanje Moore & Shore, then as an investigator at Abeyta Nelson. He later did work for Tamaki Law and numerous attorneys in the Seattle area. Larry was a 40 year member of the paralegal association and through it made friends all over the United States. He recently retired from the Yakima County Clerk’s Office where he had served since 2006. He really enjoyed the people that he worked with, which was noticeable when the office threw a party for him when he retired on January 10, 2020. He kept everyone in stitches with his sense of humor.
Larry was a man of kindness, integrity and character. He was always good humored and well-intentioned. Larry believed that Jesus Christ was his Lord and Savior and knew where he was going when he left us. His faith in the Lord was unwavering, as was the love and support for his family. He beamed pride for his grandkids and reveled in being “Papa Larry.” He cherished his friends and treated everyone he encountered with warmth and generosity.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Stormy, son John L. Ausink (Cait) of Yakima, WA, and son Timothy J. (“Tim”) Ausink (Sunny) of Tacoma, WA. Five grandchildren survive him, granddaughter Megan L. Ausink, granddaughter Amanda J. Ausink, grandson Jamison R. Ausink, grandson Ethan C. Ausink, and granddaughter Ella S. Ausink; as well as his sister Cynthia A. (“Cindy”) Ausink of Yakima, and brother Donald C. (“Don”) Ausink, DDS (Frances) of Scottsdale, AZ.
A viewing is planned for Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect Pl., Moxee, WA 98936). The Funeral Service will be Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at Yakima Covenant Church (6015 Summitview Avenue, Yakima, WA 98908) with a reception to follow. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
