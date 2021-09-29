Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Lawrence “Larry” Ralph Johnson passed away peacefully on September 25th, 2021. He was born on March 13th, 1943, in Yakima to Ralph and Evelyn Johnson. Larry was raised in the Yakima Valley, which included Sunnyside and Naches, graduating from Naches High school in 1961. After graduating, he spent time in the San Jose, California area working for Peck labs, eventually moving to Florida where he spent a large portion of his adult life. While in Florida, he worked for Han shoes, Saks Fifth Avenue and then became a proud owner of his own business.
Larry was very artistic and enjoyed painting, glass blowing, photography and a bit of wood working, but his true passions were fishing, fast cars, and Corvettes. Ultimately, he retired in Yakima where he enjoyed playing pool and the occasional round of golf. Most recently his favorite day included drinking beer, smoking cigarettes, watching Gunsmoke and seeing his cat play. His unique sense of humor will be missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Evelyn Johnson and a sister, Marilyn Emery. Larry is survived by his sisters Geri (twin) and Margret, his children Lori, Shari, Seth and Melanie, along with his cat, Princess.
He was one of a kind.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in