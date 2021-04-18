Lawrence (Larry) Manuel Ice, beloved husband, dad, and papa, age 77 of Post Falls, Idaho left this earth on Saturday, April 3, 2021 for his eternal fishing trip. Although his time here was cut short, he lived life to its fullest. He was a simple man who loved his family more than anything in this world. He loved the outdoors, fishing, landscaping his golf course manicured lawn and gambling at the casinos. When he was not doing one of these things, you would find him with his great-grandbabies, the lights of his life. He was a hard working man, starting life in the US Navy and moved on to driving semi-trucks for many years and moving onto owning his own truck brokerage (Champion Dispatch) then onto owning Selah Feed and in between this time he worked for Yakima Asphalt. His life was so full of fun memories and zero regret. He spent his early years racing stock cars, then moved on to rodeos, then as he got older, fishing. So many of his later years were filled with the enjoyment of selling boats where he met so many people he called friends. He could spend hours, days and weeks on the lake completely content with not a care in the world. He had so much life in him, so much love for his family and friends that will be so greatly missed by all. He was such a selfless man; he had no idea how many lives he had touched. We will always hear that silliness in his voice, the crazy things he would say, and see the best smile on his face whenever we think of him. Heaven gained one of the best.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth Ice of 54 years, daughters: Lisa Brandhagen, Lori Wiltse and husband Greg Wiltse, sister, Shirley Miller, grandchildren: Christopher, Josh, Amanda and husband Brycen, Hailee and Tori, great-grandchildren; Embyr, Jameson, Berlyn, and Oliver; his 4 legged best friend, Cheeka.
A celebration of his life will be held on May 8, 2021 from 11 am - 3 pm at the VFW Post at 118 S. 5th Ave., Yakima, WA please feel free to come celebrate him with us and share your best memories.
