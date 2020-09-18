Lawrence “Larry” Everett Stiner

Lawrence Everett Stiner left this earth on September 14, 2020. He was born on June 15, 1942 to Cecil and Bernice Stiner in Yakima, Washington. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Wanda and his second wife Donna. He served in the Navy and did a tour in Hawaii. He was an extremely talented musician, having taught himself to play on his father’s two string guitar. He and his sister Clarellen had a short musical career named the Lennie and Les duo. He is survived by his children Matthew Stiner, Michelle Parks (Chuck), Larry Stiner, Jr. (Sandra Diane) and Anthony Stiner, two grandchildren, three sisters, Clarellen Thomas, Vickie Thornell, and Becky Clarke Collins, and one brother, Delbert Stiner.
Arrangements are pending.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In