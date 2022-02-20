Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Lawrence (Larry) Angst was born in Barberton, Ohio on July 15, 1923. His parents were William Angst and Pauline (Eckel) Angst. He joined his older brother Jack. Larry grew up during the Great Depression and was truly a member of the Greatest Generation. Larry excelled in school and graduated a year early and went to Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.
When Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, Daddy enlisted in the Army and became a combat medic. He fought in five major campaigns in Europe, Normandy, Northern France, the Ardennes, the Rheinland and Central Europe. He was a frontline medic attached to the 66th Armored Regiment of the 2nd Armored Division.
He returned home at Christmas in 1945. He began to date Mama, Carol, and they were married on February 15, 1947, the same week he graduated from college and got a job at Firestone Rubber Co. Their daughter Candi was born in January 1949 and a son, Lawrence, was born in April 1950. Lawrence (Buddy) got cancer and died in August 1953. Another son, Cary, was born in July 1956 to complete their family. By this time, Daddy had become a plant manager with Mohawk Tire Company. He transferred to Helena, Arkansas as a plant manager but was soon promoted to Vice President.
Daddy was transferred back to Akron, Ohio. He became President of Barr Plastics until he retired. In 2008, he and Mama moved to Yakima, WA to live with their daughter and son-in-law. He remained there until his death.
We want to thank the VA for their excellent care. Nurse Kelly and PA Corey took wonderful care of him. He caregiver Karen was exceptional. The VFW was a place of great joy for Daddy. He enjoyed our weekly dinners and special occasions there with the wonderful friends he made. The members made him feel very welcome. This was the highlight of his week.
Daddy died in his bed on February 2, 2022 at 98 years of age. He was always a man of tremendous faith in God. Jesus was his Savior, and he is at peace with Mama.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years and a young son, his parents, son-in-law Walt Moro, and a brother. He is survived by his daughter Candi Moro, his son Cary Angst, both of Yakima, WA, his grandchildren Robert Moro (Ashley), Mary Moro Gress (Kerry), Chris Angst, and Rebecca Angst, great-grandchildren Piper and Ford Moro, and Emilia and Capri Gress, dear friends Ken and Londa Moro, and their children Stephen, Leah, and Val, all of whom he considered his family.
A Military Memorial for Daddy will be held at a later date at the Yakima VFW. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in