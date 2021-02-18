Lawrence Joseph Fleck, 72, passed away on February 10th, 2021 in his home in Yakima, Washington.
Lawrence was born on September 15th, 1948 in North Dakota to Leo and Rose Fleck.
He married the love of his life the late Christine Fleck in 1974 in Yakima, Washington where they lived happily together for 21 years until he lost her to cancer in 1995.
Larry loved his family and his friends, he would help anyone out, he loved a party, singing karaoke, playing guitar, and he was pretty spectacular at singing Elvis songs. He loved camping trips with his wife and kids, fishing, bingo, and working on vehicles. He was a great mechanic, he was always out fixing something. He was a man of many trades. He loved watching Seahawks and the Mariners with his grandsons.
He is preceded in death by his Mom and Dad, his wife, eldest daughter Anna and daughter in law Kristin.
He is survived by his four children, Cori Riley (Schawn Riley), Deanna Williams (J.J. Williams), Brandon Fleck and Mathew Fleck (Melissa Fleck), his older brother Ken Fleck ( Barbra Fleck) and his baby sister Lucinda Newman (Steve Newman), and 18 grandchildren, Austin, Tristan (Devynn) Christina, Ethan (Bailey), Chloe, Colby, Carisa, Brendan, Christian (Katlyn), Evan, Randy, Riley, Hailey, Audrey, and Abbey, and two great-grandchildren, Charlie and Kyrin.
Larry will be deeply missed by all who loved him.
