Lawrence Hernandez, 79, of Yakima, WA, passed away on January 15, 2021 in Yakima, WA. He was born in Yakima, WA to Jess Hernandez & Jane Hernandez on October 9, 1941. He graduated from school at Wapato High School. He then later worked as a Shipping Coordinator for Weyerhaeuser for 39 years. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the Army 1st Battalion, 3d Air Defense Artillery. Lawrence Hernandez is preceded in death by father Jess Hernandez, mother Jane Hernandez, brothers Rudy Hernandez, and Johnny Hernandez, sister Iniz Hernandez, and son David Hernandez. Lawrence Hernandez is survived by son Larry Hernandez and fiancé Michelle McDonald, grandchildren Kyler Hernandez & Devin Hernandez, and great-grandson Landon. The family of Hernandez wish to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses of Memorial. We will be having a celebration of life on a later date, contact Larry Hernandez on Facebook.
