Lawrence Donald Solberg, our wonderful father, grandpa, brother, and uncle, left the world behind to join Jesus in heaven. He passed away on November 4, 2021 (age 88) and is rejoicing again, being reunited with his wife of 65 years, Joanne Marilyn (Davis) Solberg (age 86), who passed away on October 30, 2021.
Lawrence was born in Stanley Township, Barron County, Wisconsin on June 16, 1933, to parents Malcolm Solberg and Elizabeth (Rudolph) Solberg, the third of six children. Dairy farming and hay baling was their way of life. Lawrence completed 8th grade, then had to leave, unable to complete his education in order to help his parents work the farm. Even though this may seem dismal, on the contrary, growing up in Wisconsin had its delightful benefits as well. His German born mom would make his Norwegian born dad’s favorites, krub (potato dumplings), and lefse. Cakes and pies were a staple.
Ice skating on a frozen lake; fishing for pike, bass, and walleye; hunting for pheasant, elk, and deer. Telling stories not written down. Listening to the radio to hear “Captain Midnight,” “Brought to you every day, by the makers of…Ovaltine!” Listening to Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, Hank Storm, and Loretta Lynn – the whole gambit of country music singers. Lawrence was an avid sports fan, especially baseball. The Chicago Cubs were his team. He was also partial to football’s Green Bay Packers. After moving to Washington state, Lawrence also became fond of the Seattle Mariners and the Seattle Seahawks. The Seattle Supersonics were also impressive to watch.
Lawrence served in the U.S. Army 1953-1955, with honorable discharge.
While attending a Billy Graham Crusade in Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN, Lawrence gave his life to Christ.
He met his wife, Joanne, on a blind date in 1955. They were married on September 1, 1956. Together they made their home in Chetek, WI. Lawrence worked a variety of jobs, anywhere from driving tractor to driving a milk truck. Together, they had three children in Wisconsin. Joi Adelle Solberg (deceased), Baby Boy of Lawrence and Joanne Solberg (deceased), and Lawrence E. Solberg.
The family moved to Washington state in 1963. Lawrence worked as an orchard foreman in Whitstran, and hauled potatoes to the packing sheds in Othello. In 1966, they moved to Grandview, which became their permanent residence. They had one more child, Karolin K. Solberg. Lawrence’s favorable opportunity came when he apprenticed as a pipefitter, leading him to a 19.5 year career at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation.
Lawrence loved to sing, and he possessed a wonderful singing voice. He loved to sing in the choir. He would also lead the music when asked, something he loved and would diligently prepare for. He would sing solos and duets.
He immensely enjoyed watching Hee-Haw and The Grand Ole Opry on television.
Lawrence took his family on many excursions. Camping, going to the beach, and summer vacations back to Wisconsin.
Lawrence is preceded in death by father and mother, Malcolm and Elizabeth (Rudolph); son, Baby Boy Solberg; daughter, Joi A. Solberg-Martin; sister, Betty Solberg; and sister, Olive (Westphal) Solberg.
Lawrence is survived by son, Larry Solberg; daughter, Karolin; brothers, Palmer Solberg and Dale Solberg of Chetek, WI, and sister, Joyce (Harlstad) Solberg of Chetek, WI. As well as his grandchildren, step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A celebratory memorial service will be held for both Lawrence and Joanne Solberg on Saturday, November 20th, 2021, at 1 pm, at the Church of the Nazarene, 1937 Highland Dr., Prosser, WA 99350.
