Lawrence Donald Melcher was born on May 14th, 1944, in Portland, Oregon. He passed away in Phoenix, Arizona on November 3rd, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Lillian, sister Joan Saunders and his wife Margaret. Lawrence is survived by his brothers Allen and Jack Melcher, daughter Marilyn Melcher and his granddaughters Anna and Madelyn Wentworth. Lawrence, or to most others that knew him, Donald, grew up working on his family farm. Family was one Donald’s biggest values. He ensured that everyone was cared for and knew that he loved them. Donald completed a bachelor’s of art at Central Washington University and spent time serving in the United States National Guard Reserves. Later on, he returned to work in Toppenish. In his retirement years Donald spent time doing what he loved the most and spent time with his wife, Margaret, doing their favorite activities together, like taking road trips to the beach and visiting family. There will be a viewing at the Zillah Valley Hills Funeral Home on Friday, November 12, 2021 from 4-7 pm and Funeral Service will be Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 11 am with graveside at the Zillah Cemetery at noon. In lieu of flowers for the family, they ask that donations be made to the Zillah High School’s sport teams.
