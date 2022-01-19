Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Our most kind, patient, loving father, Lawrence Boltz, joined his beloved wife, Virginia, in Heaven on January 14, 2022. Dad was born August 29, 1926 in Franklin, California and grew up during the depression era. He was the son of tenement farmers, moving frequently pursuing work. The family eventually settled in Idaho Falls where dad spent his school years.
1944 was an eventful year for dad. His father passed away, he graduated high school, the family relocated to Yakima, and he was drafted into the army. He served in the Philippines and Japan as a typist in the historical section, Headquarters 8th army. As news came in from the front battle lines, he documented the current events. Upon return to Yakima, dad and mom married. He built the house they shared for 65 years and made a Christian home for their three daughters.
Dad was a finish carpenter by trade. After retirement, he worked privately for family, friends, and his church. He loved God, his family, and his home. He enjoyed a long road trip, family picnics, a good cowboy movie, lemon meringue pie, and his garden.
He is survived by his daughters, Wanda Lennon, Elizabeth (Randal) Sumner, and Lorraine (Jim) Buege, eight grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.
Special gratitude and thanks to Pastor Isaac Cherney, Dr. E. Hunte, Julianne Ramirez-Nadjm, PhD, Sarah P. and Jaelyn with Memorial Hospice Care.
We will forever miss you, dad, and will always honor your memory.
A private Graveside Service will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 10:00 am at West Hills Memorial Park, followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 am at Redeemer Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church or a charity of choice and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
~ Our Dad ~
He dreamed,
He struggled,
that we might
have the best.
His sacrifice
Was quiet.
His life was
love expressed.
LuAnn
