Lawrence A. (Larry) Johnson Sr.

Larry passed away Oct. 23, 2021 in the home he built in West Valley in 1970. He was born on Nov. 12, 1934 to John Edgar Johnson and Mildred Olson Johnson at University Hospital, Mpls., Mn. where his mother was a TB patient. Larry went directly from the hospital to stay with his aunt Leona Tieml and uncle Andy Johnson on their farm in Randall, Mn. After his mother’s death, his dad remarried Vergie Frank and moved the family to Wa. State. Larry and his younger brother, Wm., chose to stay with their aunt and uncle who had raised them. Larry attended grade school in Randall and graduated from Little Falls HS in 1952.
On a trip to Wa. State to visit his parents, he met Dorothy Prokop on a blind date. They were married Sept. 26, 1958. They made their home in Yakima. Larry did excavating with his dad (John E. Johnson & Sons Excavating). When his dad retired, Larry started his own business, Larry Johnson & Son, with swimming pools as his specialty. In just one year he dug 105 pools in the Yakima area. After retiring, Larry enjoyed collecting antique tractors and had great pleasure sharing his collection with others and especially decorating with lights at Christmas for passersby to enjoy.
Larry was baptized as a young child into the Lutheran Church, continued and raised his family in the faith, and was an active congregant of Redeemer Lutheran Church until his death.
He is preceded in death by his dad John Sr., mother Mildred, stepmother Vergie, brothers John Jr., Raymond and Ronnie, and sister, Diane. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy, son Lawrence Jr. (Becky), Kennewick, daughter, Suzanne Johnson Warford (Mark), West Sacramento, Ca., grandchildren Daniel Johnson (Erica) Bend, Or. and Sarah Willadsen (Steve) Cornville, Az., and great-grandchildren Rihanna, Alexandra, and Aidan Johnson, Bend,Or. He is also survived by brothers Gerald, Philip, William, and Russell and sister Arlis.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, Wa. 98936). A Graveside Service will be held at West Hills Memorial Park on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 10:00 am. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 am at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 10203 Tieton Drive.
We want to thank Heartlinks Hospice of Sunnyside for enabling his family to care for him at home during his illness. Special thanks to Lecia, Marriah and Jessica. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
