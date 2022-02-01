Lawrence A. Bonjorni passed away January 26, 2022 in Yakima, WA. He was born March 5, 1932 to Louis A. and Lily A. (Ford) Bonjorni in Ellensburg, WA. He graduated in 1950 from Ellensburg High School. Friends knew him as Larry or Barney. Larry served in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was discharged in 1953 and attended Central Washington University. He left in 1955 to farm with his father near Othello, WA. In later years, Larry worked for Boeing and upon retirement from Boeing, he and his wife Janet traveled the country full time in their motor home. Janet and Larry settled in Yakima where he spent his remaining years.
Larry loved to play cards and spent many hours with former classmates at weekly card games in Ellensburg. He also loved watching baseball, especially the Mariners. He and Janet spent many years in AZ attending spring training.
Larry is survived by his wife Janet (Wippel), brothers Edward of Citra,Fl and Jesse (Pat) of Vancouver, WA and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, August, Robert, and Duncan Bonjorni and step-son Bradley Vanderbrake. In accordance with his wishes there will be no funeral service. Remember Larry for his wicked sense of humor and enjoyment of a good laugh.
A special thank you to the staff at Cottage in the Meadow for their compassionate care.
