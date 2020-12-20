Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Lavern Rose Lewis, age 71, a longtime resident of Wapato, WA, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at her daughter Marina’s home in East Valley Yakima. She was born June 5, 1949, in Toppenish, WA to Marion C. Lewis and Alice Sam. She enjoyed many things in her life but most of all she enjoyed spending holidays and birthdays with her kids and grandchildren. She was a mother of three but a Mom to so many as an honorary roll. Her family had so much fun every summer at her home enjoying the Harvest Festival Parade VIP seating in her front yard as she would cook up a big breakfast for everyone to watch the parade pass by her house. Cooking for others is one way she showed how much she cared for you and she was always ready to feed your soul. Her nurturing skills were seen in the work she did as a cook and food service manager for the Yakama Nation Youth Treatment Center for 10+ years, as a home health care provider, a waitress, and as a foster parent for the YN Nak-Nu-We-Sha program for over 2 decades. She was a loving daughter, sister, niece, cousin, wife, mother, auntie, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her best friend and spouse, Roberto Sanchez of Wapato, her children and grandchildren, Michael (Teresita) Alvarado (Isaac, Azayla, Lexi, and Jazlyn) of Moxee, Marina (Brandon) Burwell (Isayes, Zayden, Iziah) of East Valley Yakima, Allison (Raymond, Christina, and Allison; great-granddaughter, Alaïa) Alvarado of Tacoma, Samantha (Zennadine, Jose, Kevin, Mary, and Jamie) White, Stevie (Ethan, Carson, Kenneth) Atkins, Ethan Atkins, and Ida Jo (Jonah) Atkins; her siblings: Marion (Humsey) Lewis of White Swan, Charley (Dennis) Lewis of White Swan, Cynthia (Bub) Mills of White Swan, Flora (Bobby) Bushman of Toppenish, Marlene McCloud of Nisqually, Judy George of Toppenish, Beverly Lewis of The Dalles, OR, Jolene Wells, Harold Kemp of Nanaimo, BC, and James (Scott) Lewis of Vernon, BC. Lavern never seemed to run out of love for her very large family and she appreciated all the good times along with the difficult times and we know she loved us all very much. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
