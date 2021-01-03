Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On Saturday, December 26, 2020, our loving husband, father and grandfather, LaVar Hyde Hendricks passed away at the age of 87. LaVar was born in Fairview, Idaho, October 30, 1933, son of John Elmer and Eda Hyde Hendricks.
During his early childhood, his family moved to Washington where they farmed in several areas. LaVar graduated from Grandview High School then got his Bachelor degree at WSU in 1955. While working in Richland his Aunt Rose set him up on a blind date where he met his sweetheart Mary Holden. They were married in 1956 in the Salt Lake Temple for time and all eternity. They raised their family in the Yakima area where he retired in 2000 as a director of the Federal Farm Service Agency after 43 years of service. After Mary’s death in 2008 he was blessed to find Ann Dunstan and they were married in 2011 in the Columbia River Temple.
LaVar was a follower of Jesus Christ and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served faithfully in many capacities in the church including Bishop and he and Mary served a full-time mission in Arizona. He also had a major hand in building and maintaining the church’s Camp Zarahemla at Clear Lake. He loved to serve others and was well loved and remembered by everyone he came in contact with, friend or family.
Golfing and gardening were his favorite pastimes. He initiated an annual golf event over 20 years ago with his sons, grandsons and a few friends. “Golf Your Guts Out” was just that… and he lived for those 72 holes in 48 hours! LaVar also had a great appreciation for music and would often share his beautiful tenor voice at church or with family.
Mr. Hendricks was preceded in death by his first wife Mary, son Wayne, both parents John Elmer and Eda, and brothers Shelden, Lynald, and Lewellyn. He is survived by his wife Ann Hendricks of Yakima, Brother Cleo (Connie) Hendricks of Cashmere, sister Clarice Steiner of Vancouver and children Janet (Dennis) Apken of Yakima, Karl (Jana) Hendricks of Yakima, Kevin (Janel) Hendricks of Kennewick, Julie (Scott) DeSanti of Utah, Gary (Kristin) Hendricks of Bellevue, Lane (Roxcy) Hendricks of California, stepson Micah (Dollie) Dunstan of Yakima, and grandchildren Chris, Laurie, Kaelin, Matt, Kurt, Kasey, Kelly, Beth, Spencer, Courtney, Kenton, Brynna, Emily, Mary, Will, Joci, Holden, Alice, Tad, Rose, Eli, Sariah, Abbi, Luke and 31 great-grandchildren.
A small family Service will be held Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 11:00 am. Due to current restrictions, extended family and friends may participate by Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/94019865123. See www.brooksidefuneral.com for link. Interment and funeral arrangements made by Brookside Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund, Yakima’s First Tee Program, or the Parkinson’s Foundation in LaVar’s honor and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936).
