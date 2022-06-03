Valley Hills Funeral Home
Hello my family and friends. This is Lauro Medina Vieyra, the Lord gave me life on August 18, 1931 in Tuxantla, Michoacan, Mexico. I met the love of my life with two beautiful daughters, Graciela and Martha, they became mine. Maria and I in our union had five wonderful children together. Our children gave us grandchildren and great-grandchildren who I loved and enjoyed being with. We went fishing, camping, gardening and drinking (‘cause I had to chaperone on the drinking part).
My daughter, Maria J. (Diego); grandchildren: Ivan J. (Tanya), Cristian L, Justin A. and Efrain I. Mendoza, my son, Luis E. Vieyra, my son, Salomon, grandchildren: Salomon A, Cyenna D, Trevor A, Isabella M., Vieyra, my daughter Angelica (Raul), grandchildren: Raul A., Omar L., Matthew N., Elias (+), Olivia R. Juarez, my daughter Alma (Juan); grandchildren: Nathaniel J., Brianna N., Alexis C. and Analyssa B. Nevarez; my daughter Graciela (Jose); grandchildren: Lorenzo, Aurelio, Maria Aide, Graciela and Jose Jr. Rios; my daughter Martha (Filiberto (+); grandchildren: Luis A., David, Melissa, Jaime (+) and Alexia Soto.
My love, Maria and my grandsons Eilas and Jaime left this earth before I was called home on May 29, 2022. I leave you with this “Donde Esta el cafe.”
Our father was one of the greatest men that walked this earth. He was a loving, caring, and supportive man in all aspects. He was always there for his family and friends and treated and loved everyone equally. He touched many hearts with his kindness and generosity. He will be greatly missed and will always be in our hearts.
Viewing will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Home, Wapato WA 6/3/2022 starting at 4:00 pm with Rosary Services starting at 6:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, Wapato, WA 6/4/2022 starting at 10:00 am with burial to follow at Reservation Community Memorial Park, Wapato, WA.
Please send condolences to Valleyhillsfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook
Log in