Laurin Arthur Rogers was born November 24, 1959 at Yakima, WA to Lyndon A. and Bette E. (Schlagel) Rogers. His sister Janet Lynn joined the family in 1962. He spent his childhood in Spokane, WA.
He passed away February 10, 2022 in Richland, WA. Laurin was kind & good to so many, a true Christian! He recently stated he had “lived a blessed life.”
Laurin always loved learning but not necessarily schoolwork. As a child he read the World Book Encyclopedia for entertainment, then quizzed the family about what he learned. His parents report he could take things apart since he was a toddler.
He followed his Daddy around & had his own set of tools. He learned to do household repairs, fix cars & motorcycles. At the prompting of the Popular Mechanics Magazine he attempted to recharge some batteries on Mom’s kitchen stove, resulting in batteries exploding all over the ceiling & floor. When they both quit laughing, Mom helped him clean up the mess.
Laurin volunteered with the TV repair shop to sweep the floor if he could hang out at the workbench. This was particularly handy when Dad took away TV privileges by removing the tube from the TV. Ever the clever he found a replacement tube at the repair shop & snuck it home so he could watch his favorite show, Gilligan’s Island, while Dad was at work.
The family moved to Kansas City, Missouri in 1977. Laurin studied electronics in high school & his first fulltime employment was with a two-way radio & avionics repair shop where he worked as a bench technician repairing aircraft, business band & public safety radios. It came so naturally for him. He also did professional consulting for attorneys in cases involving RF Communication systems.
His firefighting career began when he was in high school and he volunteered for the South Platte Fire Protection District (Parkville, MO) in 1977. He worked as a dispatcher as he completed Fire Science and EMT programs at Penn Valley College.
Laurin’s resume is long as he pursued adventures and occupations that interested him. He followed in his Dad’s footsteps, when at age 21 he chose to drive semi-trucks. He was pulling loads coast to coast, having the time of his life. He then drove for Trans World Airlines (TWA), hauling jet engines and parts to all major cities.
In 1995 he was hired as a fulltime Firefighter II/EMT at South Platte Fire District. His duties included education, prevention & fire suppression along with being a certified building fire inspector for over 20 years.
His next adventure was with American Tower where he was responsible for maintaining hundreds of broadcast, cellular & other wireless communication towers. He was certified for all tower lighting & strobe system repairs.
Laurin’s passion was aviation. He finished flight training in Washington & soon purchased a vintage Bonanza V-tail plane #N3705N.
After his move back to the Pacific Northwest Laurin earned Airframe & Power Plant degrees as well as a degree in Applied Science Aviation degree at Big Bend College in Moses Lake. Laurin worked for Viper Jet in Pasco where he was responsible for designing wiring harnesses, engineering & testing of electrical systems. This came in handy when he flew to Santa Rosa & his Bonanza suffered engine failure. He landed, overhauled & returned home safely. He earned an Associates in Applied Science Business Administration at Columbia Basin College in 2009. He was working towards his Bachelor of Arts in Applied Management when he was hired by the FAA.
For 12 years Laurin has been employed by the Federal Aviation Administration as an Airway Transportation System Specialist. He maintained, improved & certified national airspace equipment. Specialists are the backbone of the national airspace & ensure we & our loved ones can fly safely to our destinations.
Laurin was a business man as much as he was a dedicated employee & adventure seeker. He created Bright Lights Aviation, LLC in 2005. He managed his successful helicopter cherry-drying business as recent as last spring.
Laurin enjoyed helping his Grandpa Gordon Schlagel on the Apple Ranch in East Selah. In his youth he enjoyed water skiing on Priest Lake in Idaho & camping at La Wis Wis campground.
He traveled to Costa Rica in 2020, having the time of his life exploring beaches, small towns, & driving up and into the jungle of volcano Orosi. His deep-sea fishing trip, sunset catamaran, and snorkeling were good times he talked about long after.
Laurin will be missed by wife Kathryn “Katie” Carter-Rogers of Kennewick, his parents Lyndon & Bette Rogers of Yakima, sister Jan Rogers-Jorgenson, daughter Hannah, adopted children Nicole Rogers-Dubois (Anthony) & Del Rogers, step-daughters Alysha Carter & Courtney Hodgson (Toby) of Richland, step-grandchildren Aviana Carter & Jayce Adams, niece Jen (Harrison) Burke, niece Marina (Dan) Beetz & two great nieces, Penny Burke & Estelle Beetz.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Glenn & Irma Rogers and Gordon & Hazel Schlagel.
After 45 years of professional hard work he fought stomach cancer with such courage. He awaits the resurrection flight.
A graveside service will be held on February 25, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Terrace Heights Memorial Park at Yakima, WA.
Memorial contributions in Laurin Rogers’ name can be made to his high school where he started flight lessons in 1976: Upper Columbia Academy – Foundation One, PO Box 744. Post Falls, ID 83877 (509) 939-1716, www.Foundationoneuca.org.
