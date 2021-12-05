Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
LAURETTA MAY HAYS passed away peacefully in Yakima, Washington on November 29, 2021. Lauretta May Hays was welcomed into the world on June 7, 1931, in Fruitland, Idaho to John Joseph Driscoll and Anna Elizabeth Driscoll (Scholes). They raised her, and her seven siblings, in the Catholic faith. She was a very devout Catholic throughout her lifetime and her love of the Lord sustained her through good times and hard times.
Lauretta Hays met the love of her life, Robert Levi Hays, in January 1951 and they married on July 4, 1953, in Vancouver, Washington. Robert and Lauretta had three children: Michael Robert Hays (Ann Hays), Patricia Hays White (Robert White) and Bryan Joseph Hays (Sue Hays). Lauretta leaves behind her three children and six grandchildren: Mary Catherine White Pilon (Chris Pilon), twins Katharine Anne White Chagnon (Jonathan Chagnon) and Caroline Marie White Honores (Daniel Honores), Megan Ann Hays, Patrick Michael Hays, and Christina Nicole Hays, and eight great-grandchildren: Jaqueline Pilon, Harrison Pilon, Hailey Chagnon, Logan Chagnon, Emelia Honores, Edward Honores, Xavier Honores and Angelique Honores.
She attended Fruitland elementary schools and graduated from Saint Theresa Academy, Boise, ID in 1949 where she studied shorthand and typing. She excelled in these skills and went to work at the Idaho Mining Association as Secretary to the Association Secretary, Harry Marsh, in Boise, Idaho.
Her sense of adventure and interest in travel inspired her next job as a stewardess for Frontier Airlines in 1952.
In 1953 she worked as secretary to the head nurse at VA Barnes Hospital in Vancouver, Washington. She moved to Portland, Oregon in 1954 and worked for Rue Lund, the General Sales manager for Blitz Weinhard Brewery, who thought she was “the smartest person he ever met.”
When her husband, an airline pilot, transferred to a new airline the couple moved to Seattle and she went to work for Boeing as secretary for the Plant Manager for the building of their new airplane, the 737. She was there when the very first 737 rolled off the assembly line and was delivered to Lufthansa Airlines.
The couple enjoyed camping with their three children and during one such camping trip they discovered property in Potlatch, Washington on Hood Canal and decided to buy it and build Minerva Beach Mobile Village, a mobile home park. Lauretta commuted from Potlatch to Seattle every day for two years. As she would drive through Olympia on her way to Seattle, she would see the Capitol Building dome and say, “I know there’s a job there for me.” She eventually was able to talk to Bill Jacobs’ secretary and was told about a job she could apply for, Secretary for the Republican Caucus. Norwood Cunningham hired her on the spot in December 1968. That job led her to the attention of Governor Daniel Evans and he hired her to be his Executive Secretary in 1973. When Governor Evans became U.S. Senator Daniel Evans Lauretta became Ombudsman for the Republican Caucus. Senator Evans requested that she move to Washington, D.C. to set up his office there, but she chose to stay in Washington for her family and the business on Hood Canal. After she retired from the State of Washington, she worked full-time helping to run the business. After they sold the business the couple retired to warmer climates, tired of the rainy winters, and enjoyed playing golf together.
She loved to travel throughout her lifetime. A partial list of her travels includes France, Egypt, Italy, the Vatican, Medjugorje, Jordan, New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, Hong Kong, China, Israel including the Holy Land, England, and crossing the Atlantic on the Queen Mary II.
In retirement Lauretta was very involved in the church. She was an active member of church choirs (she had a beautiful singing voice and wasn’t afraid to use it!), RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults), young women chaplain, and was involved in Professional Education Opportunities (PEO) providing scholarships to young women. She provided blessings for meals at Living Care, Yakima and was an active member of their choir.
She enjoyed reading. She also enjoyed and was well known for her dancing and singing (often at the same time). Her husband, Robert, pre-deceased her on October 29, 1993. She missed him terribly when he passed particularly the fun they had dancing together.
Lauretta Hays was elegant, funny, and filled a room with her presence. She will be missed very much by her family, friends and all the many people she touched during her very full and well lived life.
There will be a Rosary and Funeral Mass held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Yakima, WA to honor Lauretta May Hays on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. with a Reception to follow in the church hall. Lauretta Hays will be interred at Morris Hill Cemetery in Boise, Idaho at a later date with an Interment ceremony with her immediate family. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
