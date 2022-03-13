April 2, 1929 - January 21, 2022
Laurel Lea (Wetzel) Wayenberg (1929-2022) was born into a pioneering family in Tampico and grew up riding her horse and swimming with her sisters in Ahtanum Creek.
She was the daughter of Albert Ellsworth Wetzel and Hazel Jessie (Clement) Wetzel; wife of Theodore Karl Wayenberg; mother of five children, Karen Wayenberg, Glenna Dorre Wayenberg, John Wayenberg, Anne Mohagen, and Kathleen Karle; grandmother of eight, and great-grandmother of 11 so far.
Her work life included various jobs and culminated in becoming executive secretary in the Central Region Office of SeaFirst Bank. She made it a point of honor to climb the flights of stairs in the Larson Building each day to reach those offices.
Following her retirement, she and Ted spent many months traveling throughout the U.S. and internationally.
Sister to a medical doctor, she never was able to deal with blood, which made her faint. Her children considered that a small failing, as their father would help patch up the wounds and set the world straight again.
Her raisin-filled cookies took half a day to make and were worth every minute; although some of her children preferred the ones filled with jam.
Her mother’s cabin in the woods was one of her favorite places to escape the heat of the valley summers. It provided her and her family with a great opportunity to gather mushrooms, catch fish and make punk around the campfire in the mornings. Many evenings were passed there playing board games and cards before a quiet night’s rest.
She was fun and made life a game. She enlivened long car rides with invented names and stories for passing strangers.
The daughter of a hop farmer, she turned her acre into a State-certified organic garden and sold vegetables to Gasperetti’s and other restaurants.
She donated her unsold produce to the Yakima Food Bank. She fell in love with the caring and generous people there to such a degree that she spent years there as a volunteer.
She cared about healthy bodies, healthy soil, and the recovery of monarch butterflies.
She rarely met a beastie unsuitable as a pet, though she drew the line at salamanders.
When it became dangerous for her to climb uphill to the chicken coop to gather eggs at her long-time East Valley home, she moved to Fieldstone in Yakima and enjoyed her new circle of friends. She was proud of being crowned Corn Hole Queen and liked to parade her cat in a halter and leash down the hallways.
