Laureen (Jones) Morgan

Laureen was born the youngest daughter, to Gordon and Laura Jones on June 13, 1958, at Sunnyside Memorial Hospital, Sunnyside, WA. Laureen passed away with her devoted sister Irene Larson by her side the evening of November 10, 2021 at the Cottage in the Meadow.
As a child, she participated in 4-H, showing sheep, cooking, and sewing. She also enjoyed riding horses, and tea parties with attendees dressing the part.
After graduation from Sunnyside High School, she completed her nursing degree, becoming an RN. Laureen worked as an OBGYN nurse for several years. Laureen had three daughters, Laura, Desi, and Ariel, and one son, Bentley. After becoming a foster parent, her career path changed to a home health care nurse, devoting her time to Bentley’s health care needs. Laureen and her four children enjoyed camping with the motor home, swimming, Disneyland, family vacations and holidays. Greg Paradis, her fiancé, was a significant part of their family. He was with her and the kids every step of the way, from day-to-day life, vacations, and celebrations to home and car repairs. He was always there for them.
Laureen’s life revolved around her children. Her grandchildren Andrew and Abigail were the light of her life. Both of her grandchildren held a very special place in her heart, she loved them both dearly. Just talking about them put a smile on her face, she was so happy when each of them came into her life.
She is survived by three daughters, Laura (Harlen) Hefner, Ariel Morgan, and Desi Morgan, Yakima WA, one son, Bentley Kovacs of Othello, WA, and two grandchildren, Andrew and Abigail and her fiancé Greg Paradis. Other surviving family include her father, Gordon Jones, brother, Danny (Nancy) Jones, sisters Irene (Steve) Larson, Marlene (Gary) Hughes, and Colleen (Greg) Howell, brother Rodney (Becky) Jones, nephews, Sean (Christina) Abrams, and Toby (Jeana) Abrams, and many other nieces, nephews, and friends. Laureen was preceded in death by her mother, Laura Jones.
Laureen was a Christian woman who loved the Lord and took her Bible studies very seriously.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
God be with you Laureen, until we meet again.
The family would like to thank the staff of Cottage in the Meadow for the care, compassion and support provided for almost four months.
A special thank you, to those who devoted their time and efforts to help Laureen over the last few years, as she struggled with ongoing health issues. Most especially, her sister Irene and husband Steve Larson, Greg Paradis, Toby and Jeana Abrams, and Sean and Chris Abrams.
Laureen has requested that everyone attending her service wear something red, her favorite color.
Visitation will be held at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home on Friday, November 19, 2021 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. A Graveside service will be at West Hills Memorial Park, 11800 Douglas Rd., Yakima at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lepfuneralhome.com.
