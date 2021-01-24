Laura Medina

Valley Hills Funeral Home
Laura went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 15, 2021. She passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family members who loved and cared for her deeply.
Laura was born in Tototlan, Jalisco, Mexico on January 12, 1972. She moved to the United States at a very young age and made Yakima her home until the time of her death. She met the love of her life, Eduardo Medina, and married in 1989. The two shortly after began their family. They had two beautiful children, Eddie and Keila.
Laura thought the world of her children and spent much of her time being the best mother she could to them. She loved cooking big delicious meals for the family and being involved as much as possible in their lives as they were growing up. She was an active “sports” mom and attending all their games and cheered them on whenever possible. She loved family gatherings and really enjoyed having the entire family together for all the major holidays, birthdays, and celebrations. She really felt it was important to keep family traditions alive and wanted to pass that on to her children. Laura worked for many years as a dental assistant, but her most important role was that of being a full-time mother. She would often take disadvantaged children into her home and offer them a nurturing environment until they could find a better place to live. In recent years, she adored spending time with her precious grandchildren, Dominic, D’Angelo, and Isaiah, whom she adored and loved with all her heart. Laura was very spiritual and giving, and went on several missions to Mexico to help those in need. One of Laura’s last requests was that her family pray the Holy Rosary for her when she became ill, which the family prayed daily in her presence to honor her request.
She is survived by the father of her children, Eduardo Medina, her son Eddie Medina and his wife Yessica, and their two sons, Dominic and D‘Angelo, her daughter Keila, and her son Isaiah; her siblings Martha Rodeen and her husband Ryan, Isidro Briones, Gabriel Briones, and his wife Noelia, Sergio Briones, Felipe Michael Briones and his husband Robert. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Maria De La Luz Briones, her aunt Angelina Ramirez, and her cousin Lucas Ramirez.
Visitation and recital of the rosary will be held on Tuesday January 26, 2021 from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home Yakima Chapel. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday January 27, 2021 at 12:00 pm with a procession to Terrace Heights Memorial Park to follow immediately. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
