Laura Loveland Mulford was born January 3, 1962 in Yakima, WA.
On August 13, 2021, Jesus called Laura home to heaven, and that was the end of her pain and suffering here on earth.
Laura is survived by her husband Paul, daughters Linda, Jessica and Kellie, and brothers Don Sr., Glen, David and Frankie.
Her love for horses gave her great joy, showing her horse through 4-4 gave her many ribbons. Her grandest story was riding her horse up to the 3rd floor of Davis High School.
She graduated Davis High School in 1980, and then went in to the Air Force where she spent most of her enlistment in Germany during the 1980’s.
She worked for Montgomery Ward in Blytheville, Arkansas, Spokane, Washington and Yakima, Washington, where in 1991 she met her husband of 28 years, Paul Mulford.
She worked for Fred Meyer from 1992 to 2005. She opened the short-lived Home Electronics store in the basement of the Yakima Mall. She opened the Brookings Oregon Store in 1994, and the Wandermere Store in North Spokane in 1998.
She moved back to Yakima in 2013, into her family home.
Laura’s great wit and humor will be missed by all who knew her.
She is now in a better place, singing with God’s angels.
