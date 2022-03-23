Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Larry Thomas Simpson, 75, of Yakima, passed away on Thursday March 17, 2022, after a long illness, with his wife Rosie by his bedside. Larry was born in Bismarck, North Dakota on February 12, 1947. He grew up on a 1,000 acre “rock pile” in Driscoll, North Dakota, with his ten siblings and parents Don and America Simpson.
Larry moved to Yakima in 1961. He met his “Honeybee” Rosie in 1972 in their bowling league. They married on December 14, 1974. Eight years later, Larry and Rosie started their business. The R & L Lift Truck Service in 1982, serviced the Yakima Valley.
Rosie and Larry were blessed with 47 years of marriage. They loved to dance, especially to ‘Waltz Across Texas’, take trips to Reno and camping and picnics with family. Larry was an avid golfer, he had many adventures golfing with his best friend and brother-in-law Michael Beckner. He enjoyed weekends fishing with Rosie and Brandon, wine tasting with Gina and Sarah, adventures with Chris and Shawn DeSanto and building birdhouses.
Larry was a great storyteller. His stories brought laughter and smiles to everyone at family gatherings, barbeques, and during card games. Larry was devoted to his nieces and nephews. He had many fun-loving times with them. Larry was also an avid gardener and a big fan of Westerns. The Super Bowl at the Simpson’s was an annual event. He cheered for the Mariners and Seahawks as well.
Larry was very close to his sisters-in-law Patty Beckner and Lucy Simpson, and brothers-in-law Tom DeSanto and Rolland Many. He had many good friends, including past and present dogs, Dakota, Pebbles, and Murphy.
Larry was preceded in death by his foster child Stephen Graham, his parents Don and America Simpson, his sisters Audrey Marten and Robin Simpson, his brother John Simpson, and his in-laws Irma and Pete DeSanto, and his brother-in-law Peter DeSanto Jr. Larry is survived by his wife Rosie, his brothers and sisters, George and Mary Simpson, Jim and Michelle Simpson, Richard and Sharon Simpson, Jody and Lisa Simpson, Doreen Kingham, Deana Simpson, Dennis Simpson, and their families, his in-laws Bill and Kathie DeSanto, Tom and Sherry DeSanto, Michael and Patty Beckner, Joanne Wells, and his loving nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to all the wonderful nurses and doctors who helped Larry through his long illness and Chaplain Peter Steele.
We will always remember the generosity, great times, love and affection that Larry bestowed on all of us.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 10:00 am at Holy Family Chapel. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
