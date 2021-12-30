Larry Thomas Record passed away on December 20th, 2021, due to complications from a broken hip and heart problems.
Larry was the eldest son of Thomas E. (Ed) Record and Helene J. (Wetzel) Record. He was born in Yakima, WA on June 23rd, 1942. He played football, and was a member of the FFA, and Lettermen’s Club at West Valley High School. He married Janice (Jan) J. Fay on August 3rd, 1963. They had three daughters: Aprill, Tracy, and Cammie. In 1989 Jan passed away from cancer. He had a custom hay bailing service, and worked at Boise Cascade as a lathe operator, where he met and married his second wife Robert M. Fernandez on September 12th, 1992. She had two children from a previous marriage, Julie and Joshua. Unfortunately, they would divorce in 2002, but remained friends. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his daughters, Aprill (Joe) Petersen, Tracy (James) Thomas, and Cammie (Cristian) Aguilar; two brothers, Gary Record and John Record, and sister Janice (Jan) Cartozian; and his grandchildren: Cody Fry, James Vansandford, Ellie, Mavis and Jada Fernandez. He was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Helene Record, and two brothers, James (Jim) Record and Kenneth (Ken) Record.
A celebration memorial of his life will be held in the spring of 2022. Larry was a giving spirit with a playfully dry sense of humor who will be missed by many.
