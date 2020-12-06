Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Larry Robert Douglas died on Thanksgiving Day, 2020. He was dearly loved by his wife of 52 years, Betty Lea Douglas; his daughter, Sandra (Jason) Baum, their children Shelby and Morgan; his son, Greg (Dawn) Douglas, and their children Nicole, Madison, Abigail, and Brett – all of whom he adored.
He was born in Portland, Oregon to Raymond and Marie (Winklebleck) Douglas in 1942, and raised in Vancouver, Washington. He proudly spent four years in the Air Force, much of the time in top secret service. He graduated from Central Washington University with a Bachelor’s Degree. He taught 25 years in Sunnyside and Wapato.
He was a member of Central Lutheran Church. When his children were young, he taught Sunday School and served on the Church Council. Larry taught his family a love of snow skiing, boating, water skiing, camping, going to the beach, and visiting Maui. He missed his Fechter home. He was a superb example of a family man.
He is survived by his sister Sherry (Steve) Syverson and his niece, Jodie Syverson Park; his aunt Margaret Busby, as well as several cousins. He is also survived by in-laws, Pat (Mike) Kloster, and their children, Matthew, Lisa, and Paul; Barb DeMuth, and her children, David and Julie; Gordon (Cheryl) Lea, and their children, Jason and Michelle; and Virginia Lea. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Debbie Douglas (Ben) Dean, and his nephew, Casey Syverson.
Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to Central Lutheran Church or your favorite charity, in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. To leave a message or memory for the family, please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com.
