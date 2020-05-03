Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Larry Marvin Sauve, 76 of Yakima, died in his home Monday morning, April 27, 2020. It is with a heavy heart that I write my father’s obituary. Larry had been struggling with several health issues, but I take comfort in knowing that he is finally resting comfortably and breathing easier while he spends his time with beloved family and friends that passed on before him. He was born September 13, 1943 in Yakima, WA to Versile and Simone. He spent his entire life in Yakima. He went into the army and was a helicopter mechanic. He served in Vietnam and was a specialist E5. He married his first wife, Pam, in September, 1963. Upon their divorce, he met and then married Karen Tillman, in 1968, who blessed him with his only son, Scott Lee Sauve. They divorced, and she preceded him in death. He met Nancy Hammer, and they got married in August 1981. After they divorced, he remarried his first love, Pam again, in 2000, who also preceded him in death. Larry is survived by his sister, Yvonne Karrel (Port Townsend), and her two daughters Sim Karrel (Port Townsend) and Jenny Tayler (Seattle). He is also survived by his son, Scott Lee Sauve (Shellie Sauve) of Yakima. He was blessed with five grandchildren: Nick, Casey, Codey, Amanda and Brittney Sauve, all of Yakima. Larry loved to build things and was a metal fabricator for most of his life. He loved to rebuild old cars and I fondly remember a beautiful yellow Chevrolet pickup that he rebuilt and then showed off at the Vintiques. He is also survived by his best friend, Bervil Marsh, whom he worked with. They visited each other at least once a week since they retired. Larry will be missed by those who knew him. Private family and friend services will be held this summer. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
