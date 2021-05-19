Larry Manley Carpenter

May 19, 1947 - April 7, 2021
A life lived full of love & laughter, family & friends. Larry Carpenter was a loving husband, proud & caring brother, father, grandfather, and friend.
After a brave nine-month battle with lung cancer Larry passed away peacefully at his son Mike’s home surrounded by family. His loving wife, Beth, stayed by his side caring for him the whole time.
Larry & Beth started out as a blind date with their good friends Leland & Julie. Larry knew from that first date that Beth was the girl for him! Four years later they were married. They would continue to build a life filled with love, laughter, and many wonderful adventures for the next 62 years.
Larry loved playing sports in his younger years in school & college. A triple threat playing football, basketball, and his favorite – baseball. Later in life, Larry enjoyed meeting up with his ol’ school buddies for breakfast every Friday. He was happy to have been able to talk on the phone with “The Guys” right up to the week before his passing.
Larry worked for the Forest Service while in college at Central Washington University. After graduating he went to work for the accounting firm of Frame, Whiting, & Goldade and then went on to work for Moss Adams. Larry worked as a State Auditor for over 10 years. Larry was the Financial Director for the City of Ellensburg for 19 years before retiring at the age of 58 years old.
Larry genuinely enjoyed time spent with family and friends. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to share jokes and laughter, lots of laughter. Larry was a kind, generous, and very loving father to his children Mike & Gina.
Some of Larry’s favorite hobbies were hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, jigsaw puzzles, & spending time tending to the fire in the back yard. He enjoyed his own dogs over the years as well as the dogs of his parents, brother, & his children. Larry was also known for enjoying watching his favorite sports, an avid Seahawks fan, college & pro football games no matter who was playing, baseball, and NASCAR.
Larry is survived by his wife who was the love of his life, Beth Carpenter, his son & daughter-in-law Mike & Lisa Carpenter, daughter Gina Foreman, grandson Devin Carpenter, and granddaughter Jessica Foreman. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn & Mary Louise Carpenter.
Larry is loved, missed, and cherished by us all.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Carpenter’s home in Ellensburg, Washington, on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 1:00 PM.
This is an outdoor celebration. Covid guidelines will be followed.
