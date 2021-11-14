Smith Funeral Home
Larry Lynn Baird, 83, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 7, 2021.
Larry grew up in Grandview and graduated from Grandview High School in 1957. Larry went on to serve in the Navy and settled in the Seattle/Auburn area. Larry got his love of Ham Radio from the Navy and was actively involved in his Radio Club, which brought him hours and hours of enjoyment. Larry retired from Boeing at age 57. Larry and Alice traveled extensively throughout the US in their travel trailer, which Larry loved until he was diagnosed with Lewy body Dementia a few years ago. His family shares of his love of family, sense of humor/sarcasm, strawberry shortcake, and anything peanut butter!
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Alice Baird; daughter Elizabeth Finney (Duane) and son Bret Baird (Yara), grandchildren Joshua Baird (Constance) great-granddaughter Samantha Sloane Baird, Jacob Baird (Brittney), Larry’s sisters Marlene Bianchi and Kim Delpoza (John), sister-in-law Carmen Gonzales-Terrill and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Alan and Maxine Baird, brothers-in-law Ted Bianchi, John Terrill, James Terrill & Joe Terrill.
“We will always carry your memory in our hearts.”
A special thank you for the fabulous care Larry received from UW/Valley Hospital in Renton during his final days.
Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 11:00 am at Grandview Cemetery, Grandview, Washington.
