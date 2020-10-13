Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Larry Linwood Brown passed peacefully at his home October 3, 2020. He went to be with the Lord and his loved ones that passed before him. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Kathleen Brown, and is lovingly remembered by his daughter Crissy, son Bob, daughter-in-law Kathleen and his four grandchildren Ashley, Alex, Madie and Gracie. Larry was born in Altadena, California on September 2, 1940. Larry lived a full and adventurous life. He joined the army shortly after high school and then went on to have a successful career in retail. His greatest joy however was the time he was able to spend with family and friends. After retirement he and his much-loved wife were able to do just that. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and the many friends he met along his journey. One of his and Kathy’s many joys was spending time with their car club affectionately called “The Fun Timers Club.” He was always ready for that next road trip whether it be with family or friends and cherished every moment. Larry was probably the most gifted storyteller ever known and with all his adventures and amazing memory he always had many a story to share. His humor and love for life will always be remembered by all that knew him. And his legacy will continue to live on through his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Shaw and Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family.
