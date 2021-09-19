Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
In the early afternoon of September 10, 2021, Larry Lee Walker, Jr. went home to Heaven following a short, yet courageous battle against COVID. Larry was born on April 19, 1966, in Yakima to Larry Lee Walker, Sr. and Rose Marie Walker. His very early years were spent in the city of Yakima and his family moved to their Naches Heights orchard when he was six. The rest of his growing years were spent working alongside his dad on the family orchard. It was here that he learned many of the skills he acquired in his lifetime. Larry spent uncountable hours alongside his dad and grandfather Delmar Walker learning the art of mechanics, woodworking, wiring, plumbing, and all the skills needed to operate an orchard.
Over the years he utilized these skills numerous times in remodeling houses, building decks, and helping others with plumbing and mechanical issues just to mention a few. He was a complete perfectionist in everything he did. He believed the way his dad had taught him – “if you’re going to do something, you might as well do it right the first time.” He was always his mother’s first thought if she ever had a question on how to repair something or if something wasn’t operating correctly.
In 1984, he graduated from Highland High School then ventured off to attend ITT in Portland, Ore. He only spent one year at ITT and decided to come back to his hometown and attend J.M. Perry Technical Institute where he graduated and obtained his H/VAC certificate.
On June 18, 1988, he married the mother of his children, Janice Fredrick. In 1991 they welcomed their first daughter Jacqelynn followed by Angela in 1994. Larry’s greatest joy were his daughters. His face would literally light up when speaking to others of his girls. Later in life he would get the joy of welcoming two granddaughters, Mya and Amelia, to his world.
Larry never met a stranger. He impacted the lives of everyone he ever met. Day or night if you were in need and called on Larry, he was there to lend a helping hand.
During Larry’s life he had the unbelievable gift that not many people get to experience – a lifelong best friend – Craig Chissus. Larry and Craig spent countless hours creating havoc and memories together. Craig and their friendship meant the absolute world to him.
Larry worked many jobs over the years, most at the same time. He had worked for Pepsi, Les Schwab, Blueline, Yakima County, WSDOT, and Tires for Less in Pasco. At the time of his death, he was working for WSDOT, Les Schwab, and Tires for Less.
One of Larry’s greatest joys was his interest in vintique cars. For many years Larry belonged to the local vintique car club.
In October of 2020, Larry was finally able to purchase the home of his dreams along with his fiancé, Renae Roberts. He finally had his home with a shop where he would be able to work on his many projects.
Larry was preceded in death by his dad, Larry Lee Walker, Sr. in 1989. He is survived by his daughters Jacqelynn Farias (Carlos) and Angela Walker, granddaughters Mya and Amelia Farias, his fiancé Renae Roberts, mother Marie Walker, and sisters, Michelle Stapleton (Doug) and Candice Schickert (Brad). He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends who meant the world to him.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
