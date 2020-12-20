Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Larry Lee George, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, son, teacher and an all-around amazing man passed away at his home in Selah, WA on December 9th, 2020. He made it back to his home of over 56 years after a long hospital and nursing home stay, to where he was ready to be at peace.
Larry was born October 19th, 1934 to Chester and Hazel (Newby) George in Vancouver, WA. He lived in Thorp, WA until graduating from Thorp High in 1953. He attended CWU in Ellensburg where he would attend college for a quarter and then work a quarter to help pay for his tuition. He then proudly joined the US Navy from 1957-1959 and was a radar-man on a destroyer escort. After his service, he completed his teaching degree at CWU with a major in Fine Arts and a minor in Industrial Arts. He spent his entire teaching career in the Selah School District, until retiring in 1989.
Larry met his wife and love of his life, Mary Kay Dunlop, of 59 years in Ellensburg, WA. They married on August 19, 1961. They settled in their Selah home in 1963, of which Mary still resides. He was always improving and building things to make the property more enjoyable for others. Larry and Mary loved to entertain others with BBQ’s and large gatherings. Many of you probably remember the huge 4th of July parties and all the “interesting” fireworks that were on display, which led to a few visits from the Selah Fire Department.
Our family enjoyed camping along the Oregon Coast and anywhere in the mountains with dad. There were so many trips it would be impossible to list them all. But Dad was always taking us places of importance in history and great monuments. These adventures gave us many memories that will last our lifetimes.
Larry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary (Dunlop) George, a son, Chris (Kristal) George of Yakima, WA, a daughter, Amy (Sean) Siks of Upland, CA, his beautiful granddaughter Hailey Siks, and his brother Gary George of Monroe, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Hazel George.
A memorial of life will be held at a later date so that family and friends can travel and gather safely.
The family would like to thank the Virginia Mason ICU Unit and Landmark Care Center for their amazing care of Larry. They were very instrumental in getting him home for his last few days and we are incredibly grateful for this.
