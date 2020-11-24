Colonial Funeral Home
Larry James Elder, 79, of Zillah died peacefully Friday November 20, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow. He was born February 28, 1941 to Robert and Eudora Elder in Toppenish.
Larry went through the Toppenish school system where he made many lifelong friendships. In high school he played basketball and ran track. He graduated in 1959 and went on to attend Yakima Valley College.
On August 10, 1963 Larry married Sharon Hovis in Toppenish. They resided for many years on the family farm where their children were raised. Larry worked alongside his father Robert H. and his brother Lynn. Crops grown included wheat, corn, beans, asparagus, grapes, pears, and sugar beets. A few of the organizations Larry worked with include officer Central Wa. Farm Crops (sweet corn), Washington Asparagus Commission, Advisory Board Wapato Irrigation Project, and Jaycees.
In 2010 the farm was sold and Larry moved on to retirement. During these retirement years Larry enjoyed attending his granddaughters sporting events, volunteering for the Toppenish Mural Society / Toppenish Chamber of Commerce, traveling, watching his favorite teams on tv, and visiting with friends and family.
During the last nine years of Larry’s life he battled Parkinson’s Disease. To combat the Parkinson’s he began riding a stationary bike and belonged to a program called Pedaling for Parkinson's.
Larry is survived by his son Kyle Elder of Zillah, daughter Gina Elder of Zillah, granddaughters Lexie Schafer of Zillah, and Megan Schafer of Spokane Valley, brothers Robert J. (Dixie) Elder of Toppenish, Lynn (Katie) Elder of Yakima, and friend Sharry Cobb of Zillah. Larry is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends whom he cherished dearly.
Larry is preceded in death by his wife Sharon, his parents Robert and Eudora, sister Donna Osborn and husband Duane, father-in-law Howard Hovis, mother-in-law Dottie Hovis, and brother-in-law Ron Hovis.
Memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation or Cottage in the Meadow. The family would like to thank Cottage in the Meadow, Dr. Chase Livingston, and Dr. Richard Sloop for the excellent care they provided Larry.
Due to COVID, a Celebration of Life and interment at Terrace Heights Memorial Park will be held in spring 2021.
