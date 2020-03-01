Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
A MAN FILLED WITH COMPASSION FOR ALL
Larry Gale Quesnell was born July 20, 1952 in Yakima, Washington, and passed away on February 22, 2020, in Tacoma, Washington.
Larry was preceded in death by daughter Gail T. Quesnell, born Feb, 23 1984, died Apr. 1, 1984, his father, David Lloyd Quesnell on Oct. 1, 2002 from Kalispell, Montana, brother Dennis Ray Quesnell on Feb. 14, 2016 from Seattle, Washington and his mother Leta Reynolds on Feb. 10, 2010.
Larry paves the way to the Throne of Grace for sister and brother in law, Lorena and Jim Hartzog, from Wapato, brother, Gordon Quesnell from Yakima, sister and brother in law, Theresa and Bill Sager from Tacoma, twin brother and sister in law, Gary and Wanda Quesnell from Yakima, sister in law, Connie Quesnell from Seattle, sister and brother in law, Anita and Willie Moreno from Sacramento, brother Jason Reynolds from Selah, and brother Darin Reynolds from Spokane. Larry also leaves behind children, son, Paul Quesnell from Los Angeles, California, daughter, Angie Quesnell from Spokane, Washington, and Robbie Quesnell from Selah, Washington. Larry had several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Larry graduated from Davis High School, Yakima, Washington, in 1970 and to YVC for one year and learned to read. This gave him much confidence to accelerate in all applications of learning.
His work history included working in landscaping at Hartzog Landscape in Lakewood. As a Union Member, he went to work as a flagging at Tucci Co. in Tacoma, Washington. Both were a highlight of his life.
All who knew him were taken in by his humor and kind heart. He was always wanting to help people who were less fortunate and even the homeless. And because of his love, many misunderstood him. And some took advantage of his compassion and goodwill. He will be missed.
Viewing is planned for Monday, March 9, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 am with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 am, both held at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, Washington 98936). A Graveside Service will follow the Funeral at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Moxee. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com.
