Larry G. Key, 78, passed away from stomach cancer on Tuesday, June 2nd 2021 at home with his loving wife, Sandy, and his children, by his side. He was born on March 7th, 1943 in Bristow, Oklahoma, the fourth of four sons born to James Noah and Eustace (Gentry) Key. He moved with his family to Grandview in 1959 at the age of 16, graduating from Grandview High School with the class of 1962, where he met the love of his life almost immediately. The love story continued when he married Sandy Temple in 1967.
He held many jobs throughout the years but landed at the Safeway Distribution center in Redmond from where he retired 32 years later. He was a known prankster and good friend to all who worked there and a friend to everyone he met. Family was central in his life and he always looked forward to family get-togethers: fish fries, music parties, playing pool, cribbage, card games, horseshoes, and morning coffee. After a lifetime of embracing his role as the youngest of four ornery boys he proudly took to paying back his siblings with well-planned, obnoxious pranks or seized opportunities to fool them, his brother, J.C., generally serving as wingman. He especially enjoyed any time all four brothers were together, each trying to outwit the others, and the love and laughter they shared with each other will be remembered by all that knew him.
His hobbies included fishing, hunting, reading Western novels, drinking beer and playing pull tabs. He loved music whether it was going where family was playing in a band or get-togethers at his mom’s house with family and friends. Larry passed the time watching Survivor, golf and The Price Is Right. His happy place was Torres, Mazatlan with his last wish being to go ‘one more time.’
He was a much loved son, brother, husband, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend, but most of all he was “Grandpa” to his five grandchildren whom he loved dearly.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sandra Key, of Napavine, his children, Stacey Key Quintella (Dennis) of Redmond, Michael Key (Stephanie) of Snohomish and the apples of his eye, his grandchildren – Rachel Lemire of San Diego, Raina Lemire of Redmond, Riley Key (Michaela) of Monroe, Jordan Key of Snohomish and Madison Key of Snohomish; his much-loved nieces and nephews, Connie, Gary, Steve, Angela, Jennifer, Jerry, Teresa, Carrie, Arlene, Jimmy, Erinn, Kelsey, Cory, Lindsey, Jeff, Travis, and Jamie, their families as well as many cousins and lifelong friends.
The family would like to thank all of the medical professionals and hospice staff that took such great care of him. We will be hosting a celebration of life on July 10th at 2 pm at Frosty’s Tavern in Napavine, Wa.
