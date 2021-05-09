Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
With a heart full of love, a life full of precious memories and a body ready for mercy, Larry Eugene Snyder passed away on April 24, 2021, leaving a legacy of kindness, humility and an infectious smile for friends and family to remember forever. Larry’s passing brought peace to our beloved Coach Snyder after his three-year battle with a rare blood disorder.
Larry was born December 26, 1941 in Chanute, Kansas to Roy and Frieda Snyder. Together with his brother, Lloyd, and sister, Ellen, the family relocated to Yakima where Larry ignited his lifelong passion for athletics, a boy with a glove and a dream strolling beneath the sunny summer skies looking for a team to join and a coach who would take a chance on him. As luck would have it, Larry found Mr. Wedge and then John Zaepfel, both savvy, fair coaches that saw the sparkle and hustle of a relentless ballplayer. Propped by their belief and guidance along with a blazing right arm that became his hallmark, Larry would go on to scoop up grounders and lock down shortstop for many years to come, taking him from the local ballfields to Davis High School then on to YVC and finally up to Central Washington University.
Larry’s baseball triumphs, combined with his easygoing nature and humble roots, honed a feisty spirit and an authentic sports knowledge built between the lines and dug out of the dirt. These traits paired perfectly with Larry’s degree in Education and became the foundation of an iconic and esteemed career as a teacher and coach. His first stop took him to Central Kitsap Jr. High in Silverdale where he molded his style while also starting a family with the birth of his two boys, Scott and Randy. An opportunity to return to Yakima followed several years later so Larry packed up the crew and threw down roots in the valley where he became a longtime coach and staff member at Lewis & Clark Jr. High followed by stints at Eisenhower, YVC and the Selah School District. Decades of students and ballplayers were drawn to his warm presence and came to appreciate his gritty, honest approach where empathy, wisdom and a path to winning were always on the practice plan.
Colleagues and associates of Larry remember a man who had an easy and friendly presence, where a passion for sports and an earnest desire to kindle the dreams of others made it natural for Larry to pass along the kindness he’d been shown and afforded him a career that was a true labor of love.
For his family, his friends and his players, Larry was that broken-in glove, that comfortable pair of jeans you can’t wear out, fit every occasion, simple yet versatile, unaffected and always ready for the moment. Larry never let life get more complicated than a banana and a cup of coffee, a tuna sandwich and a bowl of chili, a bucket of balls and a fungo or a freshly cut lawn on a Saturday morning. He was the dad that appreciated and shared the spoils of his hard work, loved kicking back with friends over a red beer, never wavered on his standards and proudly passed along his passions and hobbies to his family while finding new adventures along the way.
Larry filled his days with the bounties of life! Alongside MaryLou, his wife of 34 years, he decorated his cork board with a collage far beyond coaching, learning as an adult the joys of a boda bag ski bum, a sandal-clad muscle T golfer, a thoughtful scrapbooker, a world traveler, a piano player and a faithful dog-walker with his favorite children – Sammy and Lucy. Larry was a true original and lived an amazing, authentic life that left no balls in the bucket, no weeds in the yard, no beer in the glass and ultimately no gas in the tank. He was a contagious everlasting smile, a chuckle that starts in the belly and bursts into laughs, a hand-written note with perfect penmanship and a memory-maker that will be dearly missed.
Larry is survived by his wife MaryLou, two sons, Scott (wife Ally) and Randy (wife Nikki), four living grandchildren (Caden, Camryn, William, Jackson), and one (Stella) on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Frieda, and his sister, Ellen and brother, Lloyd.
Memorial Services will be held at Heights Church in Terrace Heights on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 11:00 am followed by a reception at the church (101 Butterfield Road, Yakima 98901). In lieu of flowers, it was Larry’s wish that memories be shared at www.shawandsons.com and that any gifts or donations be made to your favorite charities in his name and sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In