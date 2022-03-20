Rainier Memorial Center
Larry Eugene Carpenter passed away on March 15th, 2022 with his family by his side. Born October 11th, 1941 in Hammond, Indiana to Marion and Loman Carpenter, the oldest of six. He moved to California with his dad when he was 18 where he met his soul mate Diane Lorraine Carpenter (Gangwish). The two got married on August 17th, 1963 and then started their lives together with their five kids. They moved back to Yakima to be closer to family. Once in Yakima he found his place fitting wheel chairs for disabled children through Keeler’s Medical supply where he worked for 30 plus years. Anyone who knew him through Keelers knew how much he cared for his patients and how amazing he was at what he did. Outside of work he loved to hunt, fish, camp, and just be outdoors. He and his wife loved to visit Mardon Resort where he could fish in the mornings, and drag his kids and grandkids around the lake on innertubes in the afternoon. In retired life he found a love for slot machines at the local casino and virtual slots on his new tablet. Above all things his greatest joy in life was his wife Diane and the life they created together. Larry was strong willed, ornery, and always showed his love by giving you a hard time. He will be remembered for his love for his wife and family, his sense of humor and his keen sense of ‘style.’ He is survived by his children; Dave (Marykathleen) of Selah, Dennis (Cindy) of Yakima, Diana of Yakima, Debora Scribner (Brent) of Yakima, and Jordan Kring (Dale) of Naches; grandchildren: Ranee, Ashton, Bryon, Shain, Krystin, Alayna, Matthew, Jaicene, Dennis, Derrek, Kinley and Lucy; siblings: Micheal Gunderson, Jim Gunderson, Monica Murphy; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years Diane Carpenter, and sisters Jan Berg and Cheryl Hedin. A viewing service will be held at Rainier Memorial Center in Terrace Heights on Monday March 21st from 4 pm to 8 pm.
