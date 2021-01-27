Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Larry E. Jones was born October 21, 1939 and passed away on January 24, 2021 with his family by his side.
Larry grew up running the Ahtanum area with his brother and best friend, Bob, with many cousins in tow. Larry graduated from West Valley High School in 1957. In April of 1960, Larry married the love of his life, Barbara Lunceford. At the young age of 20 Larry began working in the logging industry first for Fred Webb and later Boise Cascade. In 1978 He then went into business with his parents, Lyle and Naomi,managing and operating Lyle C. Jones Trucking, which he ran until his retirement.
Larry and Barbara raised their children, Kathy and Ty,in Selah, WA where Larry lived until his passing. Larry always said he didn’t have much time to enjoy his children but he did have time to enjoy his three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. For them there were no rules.
Upon retirement Larry and Barbara traveled to all 50 states and visited all the Presidents’ libraries and other historical sites. Larry loved anything about history. It was also during this time that Larry and Barbara, along with Bob and Judy, and cousins, Clinton and Sharon, Calvin (Rabbit) and Pam, took many golf trips. They had the time of their lives and we were all informed of the mischief those boys did. The girls were always in tow to get them back in line. The bond that developed is timeless.
Larry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara, and his children, Kathy (Craig) Von Essen and Ty (Tammie) Jones. Larry also leaves behind the apples of his eyes, his grandchildren, Nathan (Kristen) Halsey, Andrea (Kit) Cartmell, and Trent Jones, and his great-grandchildren, Reilly, Brenleigh, Owen, and Allena. Larry also leaves behind his brother and best friend, Bob and Judy whom he loved like a sister, and their five girls, Jackie (Kimball), Suzie (Stan), Kim (Buzz), Allison (Jerry), and Naomi (Randy) and their children as well as many cousins.
Larry is preceded in death by his son, Robert Lyle Owen Jones and his parents, Lyle and Naomi (Withers) Jones.
Per Larry’s request, there will be no services. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
