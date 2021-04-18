Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On Saturday, April 10, 2021, Larry Douglas Briggs, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, sibling, and friend, passed away at the age of 78. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, wife Bonnie L Briggs, son Rockey D. Briggs and daughter Dorie Lynn Feldman.
Larry was born on August 9, 1942 in Yakima, WA to Jewell and Hazel (Osborn) Briggs. Larry lived briefly in Spokane, WA and Umatilla OR, however, for the majority of his life, he resided in Selah, WA. Larry had an entrepreneurial spirit. He owned and operated Briggs Landscaping as well as Briggs Sign Company and spent almost a decade with Pepsi Cola in Yakima. He had a passion for helping others, loved real estate and until recently, was an agent for Best Homes and Land Realty in Yakima.
Larry was an avid hunter from his teens to as recent as two years ago, with his brother Jack. He loved their little dog, Natalie! He was known for his smile and was a friend to many. He was a long-time member of the Yakima Church of Christ on McKinley Ave.
Larry is survived by his brother, Jack Briggs, sister, Sandra Hanson, three stepchildren, three aunts, one uncle, 13 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.
Our family would like to thank his neighbor, Theresa Babit, for all the help and loving care she gave Larry. Also, a special thanks to those who helped him to and from doctors and appointments.
Per Larry’s final wishes, there will be no Memorial Services. In lieu of any flowers for the family, he requested that anyone who would like to make a donation in his memory, to please do so to Memorial Foundation Office (3111 Tieton Dr., Yakima, WA 98902). You can also go online to www.memfound.org, click Make a Gift, and put in note section, North Star Lodge or Cardiac Care Fund, or send in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
