Valley Hills Funeral Home
Larry Delane Douglas, age 79, passed away of natural causes on August 20, 2020. Larry was born on June 14, 1944 to Robert and Esther Douglas.
Larry lived and enjoyed a long life watching numerous nieces, nephews, great, great-great and great-great-great nieces and nephews over the years with his sister Joann. Not only was Joann his sister, she was his best friend and caregiver. They were truly each other’s worlds.
Larry is leaving behind 2 sisters, Joann LaFollette of Wapato, Washington and Judy (Don) Borland of Columbia Falls, Montana. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews from all over the United States. Larry is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Esther Douglas, and 3 brothers: Fairbanks, Don, and O’Neil Douglas.
Uncle Larry you are loved and missed by everyone! We love you.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In