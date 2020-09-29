Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Larry Dean Baughman, 73 years of age, passed on a Thursday, the 24th of September 2020 at Providence Holy Family hospital in Spokane, WA. Larry was born on November 8, 1946 to the late LD Baughman and Glades Pauline Duncan. Larry was one of five siblings, two brothers and two sisters.
Larry married Virginia on June 24, 1969 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and two children were born from this union. Larry joined the military right after high school and bravely fought for our country for 20 years. He was stationed first at the Firing Center in Yakima, WA, then moved on to Korea, Germany, Panama, Kentucky and Japan. During his service, Larry was honored to receive many awards, those of which included, a National Defense Service Metal, an Outstanding Degrees of Professionalism, an Armed Forces Expeditionary Metal, and a Good Conduct Metal. Larry also received a certificate for outstanding contribution as a member of the US Army Guard for President Gerald R. Ford on October 21, 1974.
When Larry retired from the military, he went onto work for Boise Cascade where he worked for 10 years. Larry enjoyed fishing, hunting camping and working in the orchard with his father.
Larry leaves behind his loving wife Virginia, four siblings, two children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
“God of love and mercy, embrace all those whose hearts overflow with grief, unanswered questions and such a sense of loss. Grant them space to express their tears and hold them close throughout the coming days.”
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
