Larry D Ballard, age 83, went to be with the Heavenly Father on Thursday, December 2nd, 2021. He came into this world on May 12th, 1938 with the love of his parents Dewey and Nellie. Growing up in Ellensburg, Washington, Larry longed to explore. On November 17th, 1955 Larry enlisted with the United States Air Force. While enlisted Larry met the love of his life, Nona. On May 16th, 1959 they took their vows and shared the next 62 years together. In those years they had many adventures from Idaho family trips, camping, hunting, and snowmobiling to game nights that included Pinnacle and Domino’s Chicken Foot. Deer and elk season was Larry’s favorite season. His prized 6-point elk horns remain mounted in the garage. Larry has always remained close with his high school friends, having weekly Tuesday coffee get togethers. As well as having breakfast with his former Weyerhaeuser co-workers, “the guys,” every two months.
Larry is survived by his loving wife Nona; children Larry Jr. of Union Gap, Sheila of Yakima and Rusty of Las Vegas, Nevada; 8 grandkids and 16 great-grandkids. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Nellie, brothers Albert and Bill and sisters Shirley, Marlene and Betty.
A viewing is scheduled at Keith & Keith Funeral Home, 902 West Yakima Ave., Yakima, WA 98902 for Thursday, December 9th, 2021 from 4 pm - 8 pm. A spring funeral will be scheduled at a later date.
Larry’s family would love to thank everybody that has contributed to making his life so impacting to all.
