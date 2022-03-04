Larry Carlton Cossey of Selah, WA passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 27, 2022 after an extended illness. Larry was born on March 20, 1950 to Carlton and Hazel Cossey in Brush, Colorado. He later moved with his father to Grandview, WA where he finished his schooling and graduated in 1969 from Grandview High School.
Larry went on to have three daughters, whom he enjoyed spending his time with. Larry was a hardworking man who had a strong work ethic. For many years, he worked six days a week without complaint. He held numerous jobs throughout his life, including at his father’s jewelry store, selling cars, working in agriculture and finally retiring from Tree Top in Selah.
On September 17, 2011 Larry married Patrice Bernier with whom he spent his final days with. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching sports, cooking and spending time with his pets. He loved feeding his quail. Larry loved reading from his bible and talking to family on the phone. He enjoyed going to church with his wife and listening to a good sermon. He never knew a stranger and loved getting to know new people. He could talk your ear off if given the opportunity. He was also known to give the best hugs and for also looking for the positive side of things. He truly was one of a kind and will be missed.
Larry leaves behind his loving wife, Pat and their two dogs Simon and Rascal, his daughters Tricia Ferguson (Don), Laurie Garcia (Ramiro) and Sherie Cossey; grandchildren, Danny Morales, Jason Morales, Anthony Morales, Alicia Kasselder, Devin Cossey and Braelynn Montes. He also leaves behind four great-grandchildren, including his little “firecracker” Danny; sisters Ilene Koenig (Bob), Kathy War Bonnet (Art) and stepsisters, Peggy Brewer (Gay) and Sue Siebenberg (Joe) and nieces and nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, sisters Bonnie and Shirley and one grandson, Pablo Treat.
Memorial service will be held on March 18, 2022 from 1 pm - 2 pm at Yakima Valley Community Church, 7901 W. Nob Hill Blvd., Yakima, WA 98908.
