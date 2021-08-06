Valley Hills Funeral Home
Larry Bossert 78 passed away unexpectedly August 2nd, 2021, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
He was born July 24th, 1943 in Yakima, WA to Matt and Rosina Bossert.
Larry went to work at age 17 for Boise Cascade Sawmill and went back to school at age 64 to receive his high school diploma.
Larry married Yvonne Ladiges July 2nd, 1996. He worked at the Boise Cascade Sawmill for over 45 years. He loved fishing, building and flying RC model airplanes.
Survivors include his wife Yvonne and children Joe Bossert, Joyce Morgan, Jeanette Fiest, April Andrew and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Nolan Andrew.
Visitation will be Monday, August 9th, 2021 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Yakima. Please visit www.Valleyhillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
