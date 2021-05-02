Born in Red Top, Missouri in 1940 and passed away in Yakima, WA on March 17, 2021 at the age of 80. Lance moved to California as a young man. He served in the National Guard. He spent his working career in the car and truck industry in Northern California at Ellis Brooks Chevrolet, Isi-Wisnes, and 101 International. He retired in Yakima, Washington to live near his sisters. Lance enjoyed time spent with friends in the Sun Country Mustang Club and volunteering with Children’s Wishes and Dreams.
He is survived by his sisters, Betty Hoyt of Union Gap, WA and Fredenia Razey of Columbus, OH, former wife Gail Zanotto of Petaluma, CA, step-daughter Caron Weber (Paul) of Petaluma, CA, a niece and several nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to Children’s Wishes and Dreams of Yakima, WA or a favorite charity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In