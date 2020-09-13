Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Lance John Dutli was born on October 11, 1979 in Yakima, WA to James (Jim) and Mary Dutli. He passed away at home unexpectedly on September 6, 2020.
Lance received his education K-12, in the West Valley School District attending Apple Valley Elementary, West Valley Junior High, and graduated from West Valley High School in 1998.
Growing up in a neighborhood full of kids, he spent many years running around, staying up late, and living life to its fullest. From a young age Lance was involved in many sports, with baseball being his favorite. He even went on to play as an adult on a Yakima rec team. He spent most of his adulthood working at Ace Hardware where he enjoyed working with his fellow employees and helping serve customers. Lance loved music, amassing an impressive record and CD collection and enjoyed going to various concerts throughout the years. He also loved the outdoors and animals of all kinds, especially cats much to his sister’s dismay. He always looked forward to getting together with his friends to BBQ and watch football.
Lance is survived by his parents, Jim and Mary Dutli, brother Curt Dutli, sister and brother-in-law Jamie and Cary Steiner, nephews Brady and Blake, and niece Bailey Steiner all of Yakima; uncle Ron and aunt Jackie Wagner of Talent, OR, uncle Carl and aunt Marlee Dutli of Prineville, OR, as well as cousins Jeff Wagner, Kristi (Pete) Ralls, Ryan Dutli, and Katie (Jeff) Howard.
Lance is preceded in death by paternal grandparents Max and Wanda Dutli, maternal grandparents Jack and Dorothy Powers, and aunt Charlaine “Sis” Powers.
Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 with Burial to be held at Calvary Cemetery. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
