Lana Rose Gendron, age 77 passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on August 15, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Lana was born February 1, 1943 in Yakima, Washington to parents Leslie and Lois Fernstrom. The family made their home on an apple orchard in the Cowiche area. Lana attended the public schools in that area and graduated from Highland High School. She met the love of her life, Jerry Gendron cruising the Avenue, and the two were married and set out making a life together. She worked for Seafirst Bank for many years and through its changes to Bank of America, she worked her way up to the Vice President of the Trust Department and held that position until her retirement. All through her life, she enjoyed many activities, camping boating, fishing and water skiing at Mar-Don Resort on O’Sullivan Lake, which was an annual summer vacation. She was an active member of the Vintiques car club and spent many weekends traveling to area car shows with family and friends in the families 1937 Ford Pickup. She also enjoyed a good book and spent many hours reading on the couch at home or a vacation rental at Lake Chelan.
Lana is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jerry Gendron, son and daughter-in-law Scott and Loraye Gendron, sister Linda, grandsons Shane and Thomas Gendron and two great-grandchildren, Brantley and Macie Gendron, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Les and Lois.
The family would like to thank the employees of Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care for their wonderful attention during this most difficult time, especially “Nurse Mary.” Also family friend Megan Davis for her time and companionship.
As per Lana’s wishes, she will be cremated and her ashes will be taken to a beautiful place in the Cascade Mountains. No formal services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a local hospice care, animal shelter or cancer research center.
