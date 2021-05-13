On Friday October 30, 2020 Lamar Cerrillo, loving father of two children, passed away at the age of 70.
Lamar was born on November 12, 1949 in Mabton WA, to Oscar & Maria Cerrillo. He received his education in Mabton. After high school he began his career as a manager in the hop business for various known employers around the Yakima Valley at Yakima Chief, Hop Union & John I Haas. Later he became a truck driver for 10 years and then retired.
In 1968 he married Bonnie Ann Ricard; they raised two sons, Ronnie and Michael.
Lamar’s main focus in life were his sons and grandchildren, family was everything to him. Lamar loved spending time with his boys and their children and extended family. He enjoyed keeping in touch with family and friends via social media, family bbq’s, and social gatherings. He loved his Mexican food especially tamales, menudo and tripas. He loved his Seahawks.
Lamar is preceded in death by his father, mother and sister Rosie. Lamar is survived by his two sons, Ronnie (JuliAnne) & Michael (Rebecca) and their beloved mom; brothers Ray, Oscar, Freddie & Willie Cerrillo and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on May 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church located at 1201 Missouri St., Grandview, WA 98930 with a luncheon immediately following at 2002 W. 5th Street, Grandview, WA.
