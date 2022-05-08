Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
LaJune Jones Ethridge passed away at home on April 19, 2022 in Yakima with her daughters at her side. Born March 17, 1939 in Yakima to Rex Jones and Ruth Aldene Coble. She graduated from Yakima High School in 1957. She was preceded in death by her husband Delton Ethridge, both of her parents and her brother Larry. She is survived by all four of her children, Denise Olson and Christene Myers Wilson both of Yakima, Jim Pullen of Coalinga, CA and David (Tassie) Pullen of Irrigon, OR, and her sister Sereta (James) Walsh of Enumclaw, WA. She is also survived by her grandchildren Shawn, Stacy, Ross, Teresa, C.J., Zeus, Lona, Tangaray and Andrea, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Viewing is scheduled for Friday, May 13, 2022 at 9:00 am, followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00 am, both at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). Burial will be held at West Hills Memorial Park. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
