Our beautiful mother, daughter, sister and friend passed away on October 17th, 2021 in Goldendale, WA. LaDawn Mae Yallup was born on July 15th, 1970 in Aberdeen, WA to Isabelle A. Phillips-Yallup, and Charles William. She was raised by her mother, and stepfather Eugene Yallup in White Swan, WA. LaDawn was known for her athleticism in high school, as she was an all-around athlete, playing volleyball, basketball, and softball. LaDawn was also an avid horse rider in the sport of rodeo and was crowned Miss Rodeo Princess in her young life. She was also a member of the Toppenish Creek Longhouse and respected the Independent Shaker Faith. She was the second youngest of eight, Andrea George, Carmen George, Julene George, Shawn VanPelt, Lennie VanPelt, Jaime Ross, and Austin Phillips siblings. She is survived by her four children, Monty Tewee, Carissa Tewee, Nakota Yallup, and J’Shon Yallup, along with her grandchildren. LaDawn will truly be missed, as she had a kind spirit, contagious smile and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those who needed it. The private dressing will be held at Valley Hill Funeral Home & Crematory, in Zillah, WA. The burial will immediately follow at We’Yallup Cemetery, in Ahtanum, WA. Date and time to be determined.
